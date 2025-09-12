BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 61,480 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,480 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for about 1.3% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $234,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $165.15 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.30 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

