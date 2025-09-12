BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 112,662 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,662 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $39.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

