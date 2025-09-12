BROOKFIELD Corp ON Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,320 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Welltower were worth $56,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.