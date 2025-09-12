BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases 18,549,503 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. $BBU

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,152,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,549,503 shares during the period. Brookfield Business Partners accounts for 5.9% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 49.40% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,035,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,651,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $3,997,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

