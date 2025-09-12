BROOKFIELD Corp ON Makes New $19.09 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust $CPT

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,087,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

