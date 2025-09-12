BROOKFIELD Corp ON Boosts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904,261 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 0.6% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $113,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $10,500,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

