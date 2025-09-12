Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $25.45

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.4545.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,209.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 502,622 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 318,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 52,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

