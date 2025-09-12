Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target at $50.14

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRML. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

