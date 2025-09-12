Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Target Price at $10.86

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.8571.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $8.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stem and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STEM

Stem Stock Up 10.7%

NYSE:STEM opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $122.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Stem has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Stem has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 317.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 24.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 103,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 228,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.