Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target at $20.67

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,306.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

