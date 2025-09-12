Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target at $20.67

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st.
OCFC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
