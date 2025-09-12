Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) PT at $80.32

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.6364.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 target price on shares of Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

NYSE XYZ opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.68.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 9,760 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $744,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 574,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,766,486.88. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,757 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

