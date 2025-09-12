Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 2,275.0% in August

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $11.85 on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

