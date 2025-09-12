BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Up 1,877.8% in August

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 213,600 shares, an increase of 1,877.8% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,136.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,136.0 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
BCVVF opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.
