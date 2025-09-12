BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Up 1,877.8% in August

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 213,600 shares, an increase of 1,877.8% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,136.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,136.0 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

BCVVF opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

About BOC Aviation

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.