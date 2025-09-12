Blue Oak Capital LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Blue Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,174.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEC opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $101.54.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

