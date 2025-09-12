Blue Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

