Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Position Lowered by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 634.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 516,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,348. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $14,924,815 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.8%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.67 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

