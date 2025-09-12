Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 1.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $44,563.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,030.75. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $231,343. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 420.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

