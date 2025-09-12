Blackstone Inc. $BX Stock Holdings Raised by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 128.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after buying an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,504,702,000 after buying an additional 1,102,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,524,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000,000 after buying an additional 990,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after buying an additional 742,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $183.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

