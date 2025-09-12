Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Insider Eric Sprott Buys 100,000 Shares

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 46,540,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,249,912.93. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

