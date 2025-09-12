Birchbrook Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFIV. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EFIV opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

