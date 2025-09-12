Birchbrook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Birchbrook Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $248.03.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
