Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.