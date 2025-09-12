Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 136,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
