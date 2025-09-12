Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 136,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.