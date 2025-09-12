Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 3,653 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

