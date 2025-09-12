Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 689,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,794,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 483,625 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

