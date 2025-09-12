Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $396.83 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $386.49 and a one year high of $571.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.