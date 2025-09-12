Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $258,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,054 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.7%

Pure Storage stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,360 shares of company stock worth $33,317,922 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

