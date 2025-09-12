Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 181.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at $322,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,292.92 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,462.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,416.37.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.57.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,724.40. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,436 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

