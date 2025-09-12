Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 249 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $589.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

