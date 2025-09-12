Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $172,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

