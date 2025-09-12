Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 664.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.06.

Illumina Trading Up 4.0%

ILMN opened at $99.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

