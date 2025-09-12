Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,053,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,963,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $23,427,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE HRL opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

