Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in EQT Corporation $EQT

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

