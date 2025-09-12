Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 26.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI stock opened at $614.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.08 and a 52-week high of $621.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.32.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

