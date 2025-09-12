Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 3,092 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 636.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

