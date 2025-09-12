Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.08 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 49.60 ($0.67). Baronsmead Second Venture Trust shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 488,538 shares traded.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.48.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

