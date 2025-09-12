Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in August

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AXA Stock Up 1.3%

About AXA

AXA stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. AXA has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

