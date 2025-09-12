AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Stock Holdings Increased by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $197.07 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

