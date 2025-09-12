Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $298.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

