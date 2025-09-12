Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 961.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $63,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

