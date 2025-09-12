Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 46,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

