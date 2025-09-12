Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,897,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 27,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 114,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,313 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,280.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,257.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,186.40. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $376,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,588.55. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

