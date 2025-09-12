Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $340,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 343.3% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 11,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BR opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

