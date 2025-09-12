Artur Bergman Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,501,276 shares in the company, valued at $26,084,506.20. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 58,138 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $430,802.58.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $6,197.70.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 19,353 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $141,857.49.

On Monday, August 18th, Artur Bergman sold 26,418 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $181,755.84.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 348,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fastly by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

