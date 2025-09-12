Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,137,526.58. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

