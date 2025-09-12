Arbutus Biopharma Corporation $ABUS Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,110 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 78,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.28% and a negative net margin of 352.24%.The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

