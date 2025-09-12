Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Head to Head Contrast

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $368.23 million 4.55 -$186.73 million ($3.36) -7.99 Quantum-Si $3.06 million 79.41 -$101.01 million ($0.68) -1.76

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Quantum-Si”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quantum-Si has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -42.29% -10.60% -5.19% Quantum-Si -3,120.14% -44.57% -39.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Optoelectronics and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Quantum-Si 0 1 2 0 2.67

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Quantum-Si has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 189.58%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Quantum-Si on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

