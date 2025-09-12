Anthony Grande Sells 10,000 Shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Grande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 170,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,484.35. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Up 5.3%

NYSE:CXW opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

