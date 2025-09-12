Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.