Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,445,000 after buying an additional 1,336,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,607,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,388,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 991,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 target price on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.0%

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

